Ram Gopal Varma's comment on Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot's first look poster

As Karan Johar unveiled the first look poster of Bhoot, starring Vicky Kaushal, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma commented on Twitter on it.

Ram Gopal Varma and Bhoot poster

As we had earlier reported, Vicky Kaushal is all set to feature in Karan Johar's upcoming horror venture. KJo on June 7 had even taken to Twitter to announce that his Dharma Productions would soon be 'anchoring' a horror film franchise.

This is what Karan Johar had tweeted:

And now, the filmmaker officially announced his first horror franchise titled Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, along with the film's poster.

Karan shared the film's first poster captioned: "Presenting 'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship'! The first in the franchise, starring the supremely talented Vicky Kaushal, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. Sailing towards you on November 15, 2019."

Interestingly, Ram Gopal Varma's 2003 horror flick too was titled Bhoot. The film starring Urmila Matondkar and Ajay Devgn is RGV's one of the most successful films.

Ramu was quick to comment on KJo's Bhoot and tweeted, "Hey Karan Johar the poster is looking WOW! Can't wait to see the intense Vicky Kaushal in this genre. [sic]"

KJo replied saying, "Thanks for your generosity Ramu....Means a lot to all of us at @DharmaMovies #Bhoot"

Helming the project is debutante director Bhanu, and it is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Karan. However, other details related to the film are still under wraps.

