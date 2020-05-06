'Reunited with his most favourite person': Riddhima shares picture of Rishi Kapoor with mother Krishna Raj

In a devastating piece of news, Rishi Kapoor left us for heavenly adobe on Thursday, 30 April at 8:45 am after a two-year battle with leukaemia. His last rites were performed at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai, near the H.N Reliance hospital where he was admitted. The late actor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor.

Riddhima, who lives in Delhi, could not make it to the funeral in Mumbai. She has been pouring her heart out by regularly sharing pictures of the late actor and mourning his loss. Recently, Riddhima shared a heartbreaking picture of Rishi with his late mother Krishna Raj. In the picture, Rishi is seen holding his mother's hand as if asking her for a dance. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Reunited with his most favourite person (sic)".

Along with it, she also shared a throwback picture of Rishi with Neetu Kapoor during their wedding celebrations. In the black-and-white picture, Rishi is seen in a suit, while Neetu has donned a heavy sari with bridal jewellery.

Riddhima had to attend her father's final rites via video call as she was denied permission to fly due to lockdown. She had to travel by road in a car after securing a movement pass. Riddhima took to her Instagram and poured her heart out through multiple Instagram stories.

Riddhima shared a couple of photos on her Instagram story, which will bring tears to your eyes. In the pictures, we can see Rishi, Neetu and Riddhima in their happier times. "I miss you already. Come back na papa". "Wish I could be there to say goodbye to you papa," she wrote.

On Monday, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu attended his prayer meet. Riddhima also arrived with her daughter Samara Sahni to be with her family. Later, Ranbir, Neetu, accompanied by Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji, visited the Banganga Tank to immerse the late actor's ashes.

Rishi Kapoor had been battling cancer since 2018 and had spent a year in New York seeking treatment for the same. He breathed his last at age 67. The actor left behind millions of memories for all his fans and Cinema lovers that can never be forgotten. With a career of over five decades and tons of blockbusters and classics, we shall make sure he's always alive and among us!

You will be missed Chintuji!!

