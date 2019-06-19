Rice mill owner, wife found dead with their throats slit in UP's Maharajganj

crime

The bodies have been identified as Jyoti Rice Mill owner Vishwanath Sharma and her wife Lalti, who were lying in a pool of blood

Representational Image

Gorakhpur (UP): Police on Wednesday found two dead bodies with their throats slit at their residence in Maharajganj's Barwa Faheem locality. The bodies have been identified as Jyoti Rice Mill owner Vishwanath Sharma and her wife Lalti, who were lying in a pool of blood.

According to reports, one of the victim Vishwanath didn't reach his mill, so his accountant Ram Milan came to his residence and knocked on the door repeatedly. However, there was no response. Then the perplexed accountant alerted neighbours including the deceased's brother. Later police were also alerted upon seeing two the bodies. Police are yet to find the reason behind the killings.

The couple's mentally ill son Sateesh is missing and police are suspecting his role in the case.

In another similar case, unidentified assailants allegedly stabbed a 19-year-old man to death at his rented house in Shahdara's Gandhinagar. Police said that the deceased abdomen bore injury marks and was apparently attacked with scissors.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Asab is a native of Bihar and had worked at a cloth factory in Delhi. The deceased was staying with five others.

On Friday, when a roommate returned home from work they found him lying in his room with stab injuries. Apparently, the deceased had returned from work early on the day, a senior police officer said.

A case of murder has been registered, police said, adding that the investigation is underway.

With inputs from PTI

