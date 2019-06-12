Saaho: Prabhas' new action-packed poster raises the heat

regional-cinema

The teaser of Saaho is all set to release on Thursday and before that, check out the new poster of Saaho starring Prabhas

Prabhas shared this picture on Instagram account.

Prabhas drops the latest poster of Saaho with explosions and cars showing the action-filled side. The makers have shown glimpses of the thrilling and dynamic side and have got the fans all across super excited for the movie.

Superstar Prabhas gets back on his bike as he shares, "Hey Darlings… Only 1 Day to go, are you ready to ride into the world of Saaho? âª#SaahoTeaser out tomorrow at 11.23 AM! #15thAugWithSaaho â¬" while giving a glimpse of thrill to the audience.

The action-packed poster has Prabhas on the run with his bike and cars tossing in the air with explosions all around. The actor's fierce looks and fast-paced chase has set the tone right for the audience. Saaho has been giving us glimpses through clips as 'Shades of Saaho'. Shraddha Kapoor shared a story on her social media handle to get the hype even higher as the makers will share the teaser tomorrow at 11:23.

Saaho, one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan India appeal. Paired alongside Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in three languages; Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously.

The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

