Saif Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: I knew him, shot with him, it's just awful

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left the television and Bollywood industry shocked. Condolences flooded the social media, and his co-stars, Varun Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon paid their last respects.

Now Saif Ali Khan has spoken to Times of India and talked about this heartbreaking piece of news and what he has to say about it. He stated, "Such terrible news about Sushant, such terrible news! It's just awful. There are so many people who've made comments so quickly. And it just seems to me that people are somewhere gaining some mileage from this poor fellow's tragedy, you know, whether it's to show compassion or to show interest or to show some political stance."

Given the conjectures that have been floating on social media after his unfortunate demise, Khan said, "So many people are talking rubbish in this nonstop kind of barrage on social media and it's just embarrassing, really, I think. Out of respect for him, for Sushant's tragedy, maybe a day of silence or introspection would be a little more becoming than this outpouring of love – an outpouring of love from people who obviously didn't care about him and people who famously don't care about anybody else."

He added, "You know, it's a very cutthroat line of work. But to pretend that you do care is like the ultimate hypocrisy and I think that's an insult to the dead, you know, it's an insult to the soul that's gone." The actor also talked about how his daughter Sara Ali Khan, who started her career with Rajput with the 2018's Kedarnath, reacted to the news.

"I think Sara - I don't know if she wants me to talk about it - was very upset. Very, very, very upset. Shocked and then very upset. She liked him very much. She was quite impressed with certain aspects of his personality. She told me he was very intelligent, that he could discuss, you know, Jean-Paul Sartre and he could discuss various aspects of philosophy and engineering and that he had learned how to shoot with a bow and arrow left-handed, and he was very fit as well as very hard-working, and a good actor," stated the actor.

He also recalled the time when he shot with him and what he personally thought of the actor. He said, "I knew him. I shot with him... When Sara described him, she always described him as being a really remarkable person. And I thought if this guy really understands Sartre, the way he says, and he is as intelligent as she's making him out to be, then he's obviously more intelligent than I am."

He continued, "I think he had very refined looks. He was a good-looking guy. He was very talented, he was a little edgy… When I met him, I thought he was a little on the edge. And he was a little, I don't know - I think he was looking for something. He was interested in the same things as me in some ways like he liked astronomy, and he liked, you know, discussing some of this philosophy and talking about some stuff, which, you know, one dabbles in as an amateur."

Khan will be seen in a special appearance in Dil Bechara and he spoke about that too and said, "When I did my guest appearance in his 'Dil Bechara', I think he was quite happy with that. He was very nice to me and he said he wanted to come and have a drink and talk about various things, which never happened, which I feel bad about."

Kareena Kapoor had also taken to her Instagram account to mourn his demise, have a look at her post if you missed it:

Rajput nearly knocked it out of the park right from his debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che. He had the acting chops and an arresting persona, he stood out from his contemporaries with his unconventional choices and demeanour. He was truly one of a kind.

