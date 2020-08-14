Sanjay Kapoor is a proud father as Shanaya Kapoor begins her journey in Bollywood

A lot of actors and directors, established and admired today, began their journeys in the Hindi film industry as assistant directors. Satish Kaushik, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan are the names that come to mind immediately. And now, another name has begun her journey as an assistant director.

The name here is Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor. She has begun her journey with Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil War and her father is indeed proud and filled with happiness. He took to his Instagram account and penned a note for his daughter on this heartening occasion.

Seeing the post, the director of the drama, Sharan Sharma, wrote- "Thank you sir!!! Shanaya has worked so hard on the film with the rest of the team!" (sic)

And for the uninitiated, Shanaya Kapoor attended Le Bal des Debutantes 2019, the debutante ball and fashion event held annually in Paris that brings together girls aged 16 to 22 from across the globe. Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter wore a Lecoanet Hemant gown for her big day.

And talking about the dream of being directed by Karan Johar, Kapoor said in an interview with IANS, "I mean, yeah! I don't think any actor would say no. He is family. He is talented and the most amazing director. I think I would start crying if Karan ever directs me. I would get emotional and just die."

That's not all, she also revealed how Gunjan Saxena happened and how she came on board, "Karan told me 'there is this movie that Janhvi is doing. It was a big jump from school. It was the best experience of my life. After being an assistant director, I realised how much work goes into making a film," Kapoor said.

She also stated, "I have not finalised anything yet. I don't want to rush into something. I think your first movie is like your baby, you are so protective. I am open to all kinds of scripts. I think the industry is changing so rapidly. The movies that you don't expect to do well, become blockbusters. It has become so content-based."

