Saroj Khan Funeral: Bollywood's 'masterji' laid to rest as family bids adieu

The Hindi film industry woke up to yet another shocking news today as Bollywood ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest on Friday (July 3). She was 71. Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, and over the past few weeks, she had been experiencing multiple health issues. She was diabetic and had complained of breathing problems last month.

Saroj Khan breathed her last at around 1.30 am, family sources told IANS. Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn the tragic loss of their 'masterji' as she was fondly called. From her favourite student, Madhuri Dixit Nene, to Shilpa Shetty Kundra and other stars offered their condolences to the family.



Saroj Khan's funeral was held at Marve Kabrastan in Malad, Mumbai

Saroj Khan's funeral was held at Malad Marve Kabrastan earlier today. The last rites were performed at Malad burial ground. Few members of her family were allowed at the burial owing to social distancing norms.

Saroj Khan won the National Award thrice in her lifetime. In 2003, she received the honour for the song 'Dola re dola' in Devdas, picturised on Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In 2006, she was a recipient of the award for all the songs she choreographed in the Tamil film, Sringaram. In 2008, she won the award for the song 'Yeh ishq haaye' filmed on Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jab We Met.

Saroj Khan started out in the early seventies, but she became a household name in the mid to late eighties, first directing some memorable dances for Sridevi and then Madhuri Dixit, the reigning superstars of the era. Khan started out choreographing with the 1974 film, Geeta Mera Naam.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan remembers Saroj Khan and the one rupee coin she gave as 'shagun'

It was the 1986 film Nagina that made her a household name. Sridevi's iconic dance 'Main naagin tu sapera' in that film continues to be a popular number even today. Her choreography for Sridevi the next year in Mr India, particularly the song 'Hawaa hawaai' then scaled popularity. Khan has also given Madhuri Dixit some of her most iconic hits including 'Ek do teen' (Tezaab), and 'Dhak dhak' (Beta) among numerous others.

Khan's recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika in 2019 and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. Her last major assignment was directing Madhuri's moves in last year's release, Kalank.

Also read: Saroj Khan passes away: These throwback pictures from her Instagram will make you feel nostalgic

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news