Sayani Gupta gets into the skin of her character for Article 15
From contemporary, urban characters to the role of a rural woman deprived of her rights, Sayani Gupta has become one of the very few actors to inhabit the skin of challenging characters
Sayani Gupta, who often picks up the most unconventional roles for herself, will be seen in a de-glam avatar in Anubhav Sinha's Article 15 along with Ayushmann Khurrana.
While she played a glamorous and chic character in the web series Four More Shots Please, Article 15, which hits the screen in June, will see Sayani play a non-glam character. Her striking charm in the film will surely arouse the curiosity of many.
From contemporary, urban characters to the role of a rural woman deprived of her rights, Sayani Gupta has become one of the very few actors to inhabit the skin of challenging characters. Talking about her look, Sayani shares, "I don't choose my films on the basis of what my character looks like, it's always the script that attracts me. But at the same time, there is a lot of thought and work that I put into every character. Some of them require me to go the extra mile. I like to take up the challenge of doing something that I am not familiar with."
Sayani is one of the most versatile actors who have done some path-breaking roles in films like Margarita With A Straw, Parched, Fan, Jolly LLB, The Hungry and many more. She has also been a part of some successful web series like Inside Edge and Four More Shots Please. A brilliant actor in her own right, Sayani is constantly seen pushing her versatility and broadening the range of characters she chooses to play.
Article 15 of the Indian Constitution is about the prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, went on the floors on March 1.
