See photos: Allu Arjun's brother, Allu Bobby, ties the knot with Mumbai girl Neelu Shah

regional-cinema

Allu Bobby, actor Allu Arjun's brother, got married to Neelu Shah in a traditional south Indian wedding in Telangana. This is Allu Bobby's second wedding

Allu Bobby and Neelu

It's a joyous time for actor Allu Arjun's family. Allu Bobby, Allu Arjun's brother, got married to Mumbai girl Neelu Shah in a traditional south Indian wedding in Telangana. This is 45-year-old Allu Bobby's second wedding.

Bobby, a film producer, got married to Neelu, an MBA graduate and yoga instructor, who runs a yoga studio in Hyderabad. Bobby, who was earlier married to Neelima Bandi, also has a 10-year-old daughter from his first marriage. Allu Bobby took to Instagram to share the happy news with his Insta fam. He posted a picture with Neelu and wrote, "Folks I am married !!!... this is a new beginning for me . Please Bless me !!! It got married in 2005, had a peaceful divorce in 2016. However God has taught me to Move on and live happily! My family fully supported me on this (sic)"

The couple got married in the presence of close family and friends. Allu Bobby's real name is Allu Venkatesh, and is fondly referred to as Bobby Venkat.

Allu Bobby also shared an Insta post telling his followers that a video of his reception will be out soon. He wrote, "Thank you for the blessings...The 'movie' of my reception will come out soon ! Post production takes time"

Speaking of Allu Arjun, the actor hasn't had a release in two years but in April announced three new projects on the occasion of his 36th birthday. Arjun announced a film each with directors Trivikram, Sukumar and Venu Sriram.

Also read: Allu Arjun announces three new projects on birthday

Top Stories of the Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates