See photos: Allu Arjun's brother, Allu Bobby, ties the knot with Mumbai girl Neelu Shah
Allu Bobby, actor Allu Arjun's brother, got married to Neelu Shah in a traditional south Indian wedding in Telangana. This is Allu Bobby's second wedding
It's a joyous time for actor Allu Arjun's family. Allu Bobby, Allu Arjun's brother, got married to Mumbai girl Neelu Shah in a traditional south Indian wedding in Telangana. This is 45-year-old Allu Bobby's second wedding.
Bobby, a film producer, got married to Neelu, an MBA graduate and yoga instructor, who runs a yoga studio in Hyderabad. Bobby, who was earlier married to Neelima Bandi, also has a 10-year-old daughter from his first marriage. Allu Bobby took to Instagram to share the happy news with his Insta fam. He posted a picture with Neelu and wrote, "Folks I am married !!!... this is a new beginning for me . Please Bless me !!! It got married in 2005, had a peaceful divorce in 2016. However God has taught me to Move on and live happily! My family fully supported me on this (sic)"
The couple got married in the presence of close family and friends. Allu Bobby's real name is Allu Venkatesh, and is fondly referred to as Bobby Venkat.
Allu Bobby also shared an Insta post telling his followers that a video of his reception will be out soon. He wrote, "Thank you for the blessings...The 'movie' of my reception will come out soon ! Post production takes time"
Speaking of Allu Arjun, the actor hasn't had a release in two years but in April announced three new projects on the occasion of his 36th birthday. Arjun announced a film each with directors Trivikram, Sukumar and Venu Sriram.
Also read: Allu Arjun announces three new projects on birthday
Top Stories of the Day:
- Here's why Ranveer Singh called up his Gully Boy co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi!
- Mammootty's Mamangam is changing the game of movies
- Inside photos: Sushmita Sen shares precious moments from brother Rajeev's wedding
- Giorgia Andriani and Esha Gupta keep it casual for the outing in Bandra
- Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani promote Kabir Singh in New Delhi
- Watch video: Deepika Padukone asked for ID at Mumbai airport, this is how she reacted
- Rani Mukerji: I'm picking films that appeal to my heart
- B-town buzz: Alka Yagnik's revelations about AR Rahman; Maniesh Paul's new look
- Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh earns 20.21 cr; amongst top 5 2019 openers
- 5 Bollywood actors who have recently lent their voice to Hollywood movies
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Here's why Gautam Rode is learning Kathak!