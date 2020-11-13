See Photos: Katrina Kaif stuns as she steps out for her morning swim

Katrina Kaif is clearly enjoying her time on Instagram. There was a time when she was away from the world of social media but now, she happens to be one of the most active actors on the platform. And her current stay in Maldives is proof of the same.

She shared a post on Instagram a few days back and the latest one is arguably better than the previous one. She shared some stunning and breathtaking pictures where she could be seen preparing herself for her morning swim. Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram Paradise found ðÂÂÂ@discoversoneva ðÂÂÂ #sonevafushi A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onNov 12, 2020 at 3:24am PST

And here's the Instagram story that she shared with her fans, similar to her aforementioned post:

Katrina Kaif has all the reasons to be brimming with buoyancy as she has a very promising line-up of films. She's all set to be India's first female Superhero with Ali Abbas Zafar's Superhero drama that's all set to he turned into a franchise. She then has a horror-comedy called Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

She then reunites with Salman Khan as the spy agent Zoya for the third part of the Tiger franchise. The first one was directed by Kabir Khan, the second one by Ali Abbas Zafar and the third one will be made by Maneesh Sharma, who also made Fan.

Kaif has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last 17 years. She made her Bollywood debut with Boom in 2003 and went on to be seen in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Sarkar, Namastey London, Apne, Partner, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, New York, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, and Zero.

