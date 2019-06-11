Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh: Had to clean negativity before going home

television

Shahid Kapoor is gearing for the release of Kabir Singh where he plays the character of a surgeon, who is an alcoholic, drug addict and a person, who failed in love

Shahid Kapoor in a still from the film. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Celebrities take to the telly town to promote their upcoming films. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, too, took to the television reality show - The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film, Kabir Singh. On the show, comedian-host, Kapil Sharma asked Shahid about his character. To which, the 38-year-old actor said that it has been a challenge as his character was in self-destructive phase. He revealed that he would take around two hours bath to clean all the negative energy around him before going home to his wife and kids.

When asked whom he would have liked to be paired with had he been an actress, he quickly replied, "Kapil Sharma, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan for their impeccable comic timing, seriousness towards fitness and dedication to work respectively.''

When the same question was asked to Kiara Advani, her answer was Shahid Kapoor followed by Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Shahid and Kiara's chemistry has intrigued the audience for more from the actors. While Shahid plays a self-destructive alcoholic, his performance has been widely applauded in the trailer. Recreating the Telugu drama Arjun Reddy that sees its protagonist become aggressive and an alcoholic after a failed romance, Kapoor finds himself battling the same questions on chauvinism that plagued the original film. In an interview with mid-day, Shahid asked, "Isn't it wrong to expect an actor to always be idealistic?"

Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The Film releases on June 21, 2019.

