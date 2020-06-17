Shekhar Kapur on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Bring down the system, naming few people has no value

Sushant Singh Rajput established a legacy for himself in a span of merely seven years in Hindi Cinema. He was an actor who was even understated on television. Right from his debut in 2013 in the form of Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che to his last release, Chhichhore, his performances reflected something cerebral about him. Now, his suicide has created a huge wave in Bollywood. Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz. Veteran director Shekhar Kapur also joined the bandwagon.

Earlier, the Mr India director had mourned Rajput's death and revealed how the actor was in "pain"and used to "weep" on his shoulder and wished that he would be around to support him in the past 6 months. "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder," Kapur tweeted. He further expressed the regret of not staying in touch with the late actor for the past six months. "I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput," his tweet further read.

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Now, the director has urged people to bring down the system as a whole that they think is responsible and not name a few people from it. Kapur also spoke about how they themselves are products and victims of a ‘system’ everyone is protesting against. Shekhar tweeted, “Naming few people has no value. They themselves are products and victims of a ‘system’ everyone is protesting against. If you really care, if you’re really angry, then bring down the system. Not the individual. That’s guerilla warfare. Not a spurt of anger.

#SushantSinghRajput.”

Naming few people has no value. They themselves are products and victims of a ‘system’ everyone is protesting against.

If you really care, if you’re really angry, then bring down the system. Not the individual. That’s guerilla warfare. Not a spurt of anger. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 16, 2020

Kapur had signed Sushant for his most recent sci-fi venture Paani opposite actor Anushka Sharma. However, the film's production was delayed for a long time.

Also Read: Koena Mitra: Sushant Is Not The First One, Many Like Him In The Industry

The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). While the police have confirmed that he has died by suicide, no 'note' was found from his residence. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media. Right from television to Bollywood celebrities, everyone condoled his demise. On June 15, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, and Varun Sharma paid their respects at his last rites that were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium.

The actor got his big break in television with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. It was Balaji Telefilms' Pavitra Rishta that made him an household name. He played Manav Deshmukh, a role that proved to be a breakthrough and for which he received several awards as Best TV actor. Following this, Sushant moved to Bollywood and made his debut with a lead role in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!. Later, he went on to feature in Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which helped him find his feet in Bollywood. He was also part of Nitesh Tiwari's multi-starrer blockbuster Chhichhore and critically acclaimed Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya. His last major outing was Netlfix's Drive.

You will be certainly missed, Sushant.

Video: Bollywood shocked over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news