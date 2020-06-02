Shilpa Shetty Kundra on the lockdown: Not finding the formula powder for my baby was a genuine problem

Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently spoke to Hindustan Times about how she has been coping up with the lockdown that has been going on for the last two months due to the Coronavirus outbreak, facing issues relating to her daughter Samisha, and why she thought people would laugh at her problems.

She first talked about her views on the lockdown and said, "I'm looking at the situation in a positive way. This has got me thinking about all the designer bags and clothes that I have and I felt what's the used of all of this at the end of it. I'm rethinking on what is it that I really need. I feel that the needs have to be segregated from the wants."

She then spoke about the problems she had to face due to the lockdown and how she was worried about Samisha. She said, "I can't call it a problem because people will laugh and say that this can't even be a problem. I'm not breastfeeding obviously so you need the right formula that's easy on the child. Not finding the formula powder for my baby was a genuine problem because the imports had shut. Only a mother can understand that when a child is used to a certain formula you don't want to change it. It's a problem but it's not an impossibility to cope with."

She also stated that she was also supposed to give the second immunisation dose to her daughter that is very crucial and has to be given in the first 10-12 weeks. Talking about it, she stated, "I had to literally beg and plead for a pediatrician to come home and give it. I didn't want to step out with the child as the shot was already delayed by 15 days. So yes these things are hard for a mother. I'm so cautious that my child has not been out of the house and not even in the courtyard."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra became proud parents again when they welcomed Samisha through surrogacy on February 15. The actress had taken to her Instagram account to share this adorable news with all her fans. On the work front, the actress is gearing up for two films one after another, Nikamma and Hungama 2. Nikamma was slated to release on June 5 and Hungama 2 on August 15.

