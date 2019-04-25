Shot in the dark: This diva gets co-stars edited out of song

Updated: Apr 25, 2019, 10:08 IST | The Hitlist Team

Recently, a song was shot with the four actors in the slice-of-life drama, this top female star got the younger couple edited out from the song

Shot in the dark

This news about a top Bollywood filmmaker's upcoming production revolving around an older and a younger couple is not exactly music to our ears. Recently, a song was shot with the four actors in the slice-of-life drama film.

All was well till this top female star, who plays the older couple with an A list co-star, saw the rushes on the song. She felt there was no need of the youngsters in the track. The said couple is played by a singer-actor, while his female co-star is on the rise thanks to her films with big stars. Considering the producer is a close pal, the diva got her way. The younger couple found themselves out of the track.

