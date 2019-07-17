Shraddha Kapoor is receiving offers from various platforms

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor known for her brave choice of films has spread her charms with top-notch roles

Shraddha Kapoor

If you see Shraddha Kapoor's shoot schedule then one would definitely need energy in abundance to cope up with it. The actress has been hopping from one set to another as she is on a shooting spree! The actress currently has three big films under her kitty, which are Saaho, Chhichhore and Street Dancer 3D. Sources say that the actress is already flooded with more interesting offers from other films and as and when she gets the time she would go through the scripts and make an announcement about it at the right time.

In Saaho, Shraddha will be seen in an action avatar, in Street Dancer 3D the actress will be performing hardcore dance and in Chhichhore, Shraddha will be essaying the role of two generations.

Clearly, with the above schedule, Shraddha is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood and talking about the shoot madness the actress recently shared, "It's a crazy time. I think so as longs as I have my sleep in place and moments to meditate I feel like I can manage well. I love every moment of what I do so this is exhilarating than draining but, of course, there are moments of exhaustion."

It's not just the energy that one requires to cope up with continuously shooting multiple projects, the actor also has to switch on and off from her characters as she hops from one set to another. Not sticking to the comfort zone the actress loves that she has a mixed bag of projects. Talking about it, Shraddha Kapoor says, "This is what I look for and try to do - to dabble in different characters and become part of different worlds. As an actor, one has the privilege to have so many journeys through the characters they play in one lifetime."

Recently, Shraddha thanked her fans, who have been an important part of her success. Celebrating 30 million followers on Instagram, Shraddha wrote, "Thank you all amazing people for 30 million love and sorry I am a few days late...been shooting non-stop and it's been crazy hectic but crazy fun too. Your love & support keeps me wanting to do what I love to do! love you guys too much!!! [sic]".

Apart from the above three projects, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3. Also, a sequel to the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror-comedy Stree is likely to go on floors next year with the same cast. Stree, also featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana, was one of the most commercially successful and critically-acclaimed films of 2018.

A source close to the project said the sequel is currently in the scripting stage. "It will happen next year. We are working on the script. There are few ideas for Stree 2. The expectations are high on Stree 2, so the team wants to give their best shot as we are not in a hurry to make it," the source said."

