Shraddha Kapoor thanks her fans for their love and support

Pic: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor

The busy bee of the industry, Shraddha Kapoor has a huge fanbase all across, and the testimony of the same is her social media handle which is clocking 30 million massive followings. The actress' Instagram account is growing rapidly owing to her popularity marking a new milestone each time.

Shraddha has been constantly occupied with the rehearsals and shoot for her film 'Street Dancer 3D' at the moment in Dubai.

Thanking her fans for their love and support, Shraddha took to her Instagram handle and shared, "Thank you all amazing people for 30 million love and sorry I am a few days late...been shooting non-stop and it's been crazy hectic but crazy fun too. Your love & support keeps me wanting to do what I love to do! love you guys too much!!! [sic]"

The Stree actress who, time and again shares pictures carrying her infectious smile keep the fans posted with a spectrum of posts- from dance to selfies, her workout to style goals. Shraddha's presence across the social media is immense and she continues to win over hearts while posting- one selfie at a time!

Recently, pictures of Shraddha preparing for 'Street Dancer 3D' surfaced on the internet. Flaunting a completely toned body and ripped abs, the actress is giving some serious fitness goals.

The actress is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing different roles this year and already has four films in her kitty.

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar. With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

