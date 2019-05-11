Fans are going gaga over Shraddha Kapoor's sizzling hot picture!

bollywood

From "Abbs girl Shraddha" to "she looks so hot", her fans can't keep calm. Her recent picture from outside her dance studios, where the actress' washboard abs are visible, those pictures are going viral on social media

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently seen getting in and out of dance studios for Street Dancer 3D, is juggling between two films - this one and south film, Saaho. The actress has floored her fans with her hotness with a picture that has gone viral! The Stree actress, who time and again shares pictures carrying the infectious smile is being hailed as the hottest with a picture that surfaced online. The fans surely cannot keep calm and are swooning over the actress for flaunting her well-toned abs!

From "Abbs girl Shraddha" to "she looks so hot", her fans can't keep calm. After the trail of commendable dancing over the songs, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Street Dancer where she will also be bringing back different flavours and numbers of dance.

Shraddha Kapoor has not only given us some of the most memorable songs as an actress but it is incredible how the actress has sung and danced her way through. She has given some of the groovy hits along with a style and hotness quotient, up high. The actress is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a complete new dance avatar. With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

