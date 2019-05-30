Shraddha Kapoor is a favourite among the team of Street Dancer; here's why

bollywood

One of the most-loved actresses in Bollywood, Shraddha Kapoor is not just a favourite of the audience for her relatable presence on-screen, but is also a favourite amongst all the dancers and choreographers of her next, Street Dancer. Shraddha has given us some of the most memorable songs as an actress and it is incredible how the actress has sung and danced her way to become a favourite amongst all age groups.

A testimony to the fact is how Shraddha's Street Dancer choreographer shared a post to tell us how much she loves the actress. "Shraddha is the most hardworking and the humblest soul I have ever met I know her since Abcd2 and she still remains the same she was back then. Shraddha di I really admire and appreciate you for who you are. xoxoxo Ps- I love you di @shraddhakapoor #streetdancer (sic)."

Earlier, Bollywood's ace choreographer Remo D'souza had also posted a picture and lauded the beauty for her sincerity and hard work, and her attitude towards work. The Stree actress carries her infectious smile wherever she goes and keeps fans posted with her posts about dance to fun selfies, her workout to style goals. Shraddha's presence across social media is immense and she continues to win over hearts with her relatable persona.

Shraddha Kapoor has hit the right chord with the audience and she recently marked a massive following of 30 million on Instagram. Recently, pictures of Shraddha preparing for Street Dancer 3D surfaced on the internet. Flaunting a toned body and ripped abs, the actress can be seen giving some serious fitness goals. From fitness to dance, romance to action - Shraddha is definitely doing it all.

Shraddha Kapoor who is busy shooting multiple films currently also recently flew to Dubai for the next schedule of Street Dancer 3D joining her team there. The actress is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar.

With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

