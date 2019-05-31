Shweta Rohira-starrer short film Girl Talk is for all the women out there

web-series

Harshali Zine, Rishina Khandari and Shweta Rohira feature in an upcoming series of short films, Girl Talk. Director Aneeta Patel says, "The title says it all. Girl Talk is for all the women out there — age no bar. It is also for the guys who are curious to know what goes on behind closed doors." Patel's earlier short films include She's D One with Ssharad Malhotra, The Bar with Sudhanshu Pandey, and The Meeting with Navdeep Chabbra.

Shweta Rohira also introduced the characters from the short film Girl Talk. The actress captioned: "Introducing Shanaya and Monika GIRL TALK [sic]"

The actress is also a known face in the world of plays and theatres. Shweta Rohira received a lot of praise and applauds for her play That's My Girl. The actor, who made her theatre debut recently with the play, has received compliments in every performance. Her latest performance at Bandra auditorium was a success as well.

The play was watched by actor Poonam Sinha, who couldn't stop raving about the performance. The other biggies in the audience included Prachi Shah, Manjari Fadnis, Satish Kaushik and Vivek Waswani. They waited for Shweta to get free post her performance and congratulated her on the success. In fact, they even clicked selfies and pictures with the actor.

