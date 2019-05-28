Siddhant Chaturvedi pens down a rap on behalf of his character MC Sher

bollywood

Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher who created an immense buzz with the path-breaking film, Gully Boy has penned down a rap for the audience

With his heart-touching character MC Sher that gripped the entire nation with a cult sentiment, the actor pens down a rap on behalf of his famous portrayal.

The actor is a role model to many budding rappers and has found a special bond with his memorable character MC Sher from Gully Boy, revisiting his passion for writing. Even before the release of the film, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote poems and Shayari and this tweet is a testimony to his fond love.

The actor who played a mentor to Ranveer Singh in the film is a true mentor to many artists who are passionate about rapping. The audience can't stop appreciating the actor for his role and it is a character that will stay with them.

Taking to the social media handle, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared, "Tu apna naam bada kar, Kaam bada kar, Chalte hi rahega kya? Daud bhaag kar, Public bhi kheeche-neeche, Meri na phisle pakad... Udne ka darr, Naa - mere andar, Meri Pankhon ki jadd Hai l- Mere andar" - M.C SHER" [sic]

MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi left an everlasting impact on the minds of the audience with the authentic performance as an underground rapper in the movie, Gully Boys.

After receiving immense appreciation for his character MC Sher, Siddhant Chaturvedi is already being flooded with film offers.

However, the actor has admitted to choosing his scripts with great caution. The Gully Boy actor will be next seen lending his strong voice for Chris Hemsworth's character in the classic 'Men in Black' International.

