Soha Ali Khan to share cricket tips learnt from her family

The actor-turned-author will pass on cricketing tips and tricks learnt from late father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, to the kids who represented India at the Street Child Cricket World Cup at Lord's recently

Soha Ali Khan and late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Soha Ali Khan is carrying forward the family legacy. The actor-turned-author will pass on cricketing tips and tricks learnt from late father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, to the kids who represented India at the Street Child Cricket World Cup at Lord's recently.

She will also be demonstrating some cricketing skills. Soha says, "I am excited to interact with kids across India along with Peppa Pig and George. Sharing some of the family secrets about cricket that I've grown up with, ranging from warm- ups and teamwork, to how to prepare for the perfect six. I'm excited and nervous at the same time since they are big shoes to fill. But I know it will be a lot of fun."

On the work front, Soha was last seen in the 2018 film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. In a recent interview, when she was asked what has kept her away from the silver screen for so long, Soha told said, "For me, films feel like a commitment. I am having such a blast with Inaaya (her daughter) at the moment that I don't want to miss out. That's why I have been procrastinating."

The 40-year-old actress says nothing interesting has come her way for now. "I haven't been offered anything special that's worth being away from her (Inaaya). You know, a film has to be worth it," she said. The actress further added: "I have got two scripts now that I have been toying with. I think it's time for me to make that leap, let's see if I do."

Asked if she is open to experimenting on digital platforms, she said: "Yes. I am trying to explore it because its really new and different platform and it provides you with interesting content so, I am thinking that now it's the time to get back to the job at hand so, I am reading, thinking and deciding of which show to be a part of and I will announce that really soon."

Soha married actor Kunal Khemmu in Mumbai on 25 January 2015. She gave birth to their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on 29 September 2017. The two-year-old has already become paparazzi's favourite kid just like her cousin brother Taimur Ali Khan. She is often clicked by photographers with her mother.

When asked how Inaaya is growing up as a kid, she said, "I feel every kid has to be naughty. I like active babies and Inaaya is a very naughty and active kid. We are still exploring different shades of her personality and I think there is going to be a lot of Kunal (Kemmu) in her."

