Sonam Kapoor caught on the wrong foot for condemning 2-year-old's brutal murder

Sonam K Ahuja is at it again. The actor is known for speaking her mind and getting trolled for her comments. Her latest tweet urged people not to make the killing of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl into a "selfish agenda". The child was brutally murdered in Aligarh after her parents allegedly failed to repay a loan. This tweet by Sonam Kapoor has got her into trouble, and she is facing the ire for it now.

The actor wrote, "What has happened to the baby is heartbreaking and horrific. I pray for her and her family. I also urge people to not make this into a selfish agenda. This is a little girl's death, not a reason to spread your hate (sic)."

What has happened to baby twinkle is. Heartbreaking and horrific. I pray for her and her family. I also urge people to not make this into a selfish agenda. This is a little girls death, not a reason to spread your hate. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 7, 2019

Though several B-Town folks condemned the incident, urging authorities via social media to take severe action against the perpetrators, Ahuja's tweet drew the attention of netizens. They felt she was being insensitive on a critical subject. They also started a trend with the hashtag #boycottsonamkapoor on twitter.

Here are some of the comments from social media:

Sonam what was the need to write Devisthan temple in that placard. It was a @ReallySwara influenced placard and the reason of those words was to spread HATE — Being Sarika (follow for ðÂÂ¯%follow) (@Maango_maan) June 7, 2019

Even "Hindustan" bcz these people don't say that "I am a hindustani" they say "I am an Indian"..That word too written just to humiliate "hindu"..The case in which acused asking for CBI inquiry. — LAVLESH (@lavleshyadav_) June 7, 2019

I also urge people to not make this into a selfish agenda (leave it to them, the experts as they know how to milk the cash cow for their propaganda) pic.twitter.com/QP9e4MmQiD — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) June 7, 2019

Your placards at the time of #Asifa only exposed a very

‘selfish agenda & a reason to spread hate’…



If you had shown the same restraint then your advice today might sound more credible. #TwinkleSharma — Nandini ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@NAN_DINI_) June 7, 2019

