Updated: Jun 08, 2019, 13:06 IST | The Hitlist Team

Though several B-Town folk condemned the incident, urging authorities via social media to take severe action against the perpetrators, Sonam Kapoor's tweet drew the attention of netizens. They felt she was being insensitive on a critical subject

Sonam Kapoor caught on the wrong foot for condemning 2-year-old's brutal murder
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam K Ahuja is at it again. The actor is known for speaking her mind and getting trolled for her comments. Her latest tweet urged people not to make the killing of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl into a "selfish agenda". The child was brutally murdered in Aligarh after her parents allegedly failed to repay a loan. This tweet by Sonam Kapoor has got her into trouble, and she is facing the ire for it now. 

The actor wrote, "What has happened to the baby is heartbreaking and horrific. I pray for her and her family. I also urge people to not make this into a selfish agenda. This is a little girl's death, not a reason to spread your hate (sic)."

Though several B-Town folks condemned the incident, urging authorities via social media to take severe action against the perpetrators, Ahuja's tweet drew the attention of netizens. They felt she was being insensitive on a critical subject. They also started a trend with the hashtag #boycottsonamkapoor on twitter.

Here are some of the comments from social media:

