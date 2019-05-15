Suicide: Husband, mother-in-law, 2 others arrested for 'mental torture'

crime

Four family members have been arrested for abetment to suicide of a woman and her daughter

In a new update in the case relating to the suicide of a mother and her teenaged daughter

at nearby Neyyatinkara in Thiruvananthapuram, four family members, including the mother-in-law and husband were arrested on Wednesday for alleged mental torture over dowry.

The family had alleged on Tuesday that the woman and her daughter had committed suicide fearing attachment of their property and home non payment of loan arrears. They had taken Rs 5 lakh home loan in 2005 from Canara Bank's Neyyatinkara branch and had repaid around Rs 8 lakh so far.

Some more amount was outstanding and the bank had denied pressurising the family, forcing the two women to commit suicide. Chandran had said on Tuesday that his wife Lekha (43) and 19-year-old daughter Vaishnavi and had committed suicide due to continuous pressure from the bank officials over non-payment of loan dues.

However, the case took a different turn after police and forensic officials found a three-page letter written by the mother-daughter duo pasted on the wall of the room in which they committed suicide pointing to family problems. B Ashok, the Thiruvananthapuram Rural Superintendent of Police stated that four family members-- Krishnamma (80), mother-in-law, Chandran and her aunty Shanta and husband Kashi were taken into custody this morning. The four were arrested and a case for abetment to suicide was filed against them, he said.

Police said the suicide note, which has the signatures of the two women, has been sent for forensic tests. There was no evidence against the bank as of now. "We have not seen the bank documents", the official stated. Ashok said," Lekha stated in her suicide note that she was constantly mentally harassed for dowry by the four accused, especially her mother-in-law. They used to perform black magic and Chandran never took any steps to prevent attachment of the house and property, the note stated."

Chandran, who had returned from the Gulf a few months back, wanted to get married again, the letter stated. The deceased alleged that Krishnamma had tried to poison her and took her to a black magician, instead of a doctor. Ashokan said the letter clearly stated that the duo committed suicide due to family problems. It did not make any mention of the pressure put by the bank authorities. "We got the letter this morning and it is being scientifically verified", he said. Meanwhile, Youth Congress activists staged a demonstration in front of Canara Bank's office near Palayam this morning and raised slogans against the bank. They later dispersed after television channels flashed reports about the contents of the suicide note.

