Sunny Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha and Vijay Varma in Shaailesh R Singh's Hurdang
Hurdang is a love story inspired by true incidents set in 1990s Allahabad. Directed by Nikhil Bhatt, Hurdang also stars Nushrat Bharucha and Vijay Varma
Actor Sunny Kaushal who was last seen in Gold is all set to play the lead in Shaailesh R Singh's Hurdang. It is a love story inspired by true incidents set in 1990s Allahabad. Directed by Nikhil Bhatt, Hurdang also stars Nushrat Bharucha and Vijay Varma.
Speaking about the cast of the film, Shaailesh R Singh revealed, "It's a young, restless love story from the 90s. People in 1990s were innocent and vulnerable. They didn't have the advantage of technology the way youngsters have now. There was a deep desire to fight for your cause and claim your right. Sunny, Nushrat and Vijay fit in quite naturally. Sunny and Nushrat play students coming from different ideologies and backgrounds, but a couple destined to be together. They play childhood lovers who have grown up together. Both Sunny and Nushrat bring innocent and palpable energy, naturally into the story."
Hurdang is all set to go on floors on July 1, 2019.
On the other hand, Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty have bagged a love story titled Shiddat- Journey Beyond Love. While Radhika is paired opposite Sunny, Mohit will be seen with Diana in the film produced by Dinesh Vijan, who has delivered three hits Hindi Medium, Stree and Luka Chuppi.
Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film will go on floors in September and will be shot across Punjab, Paris and London. According to a source, the story has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.
Dinesh said in a statement: "I got married recently, so I'm feeling it, but on a serious note in our day and age where love is taken so lightly, it's difficult to imagine the lengths people would go to for it.
"Shiddat is not only a story about love but the distance one travels for it. The passion that overcomes... Maybe all senses or logic to do things that you wouldn't usually imagine, the belief in something with all your heart and the drive to achieve it- that's Shiddat."
