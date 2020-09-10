Surekha Sikri's manager Vivek Sidhwani: There's no need for financial assistance

A day after she suffered a brain stroke, veteran actor Surekha Sikri, 75, continues to be closely monitored in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Criticare Hospital in Juhu. Soon after the news of her ill-health spread, it was reported that her family was in need of financial aid following the nurse's allusion that the actor could not be admitted in any other hospital due to the exorbitant fees.

However, talking to mid-day, Sikri's long-time manager Vivek Sidhwani put the rumours to rest. "That was incorrectly put out in the press. Surekhaji has her own finances and the family, including her son, is by her side. There is no need for financial assistance for now," said Sidhwani.



Sonu Sood offered to help the veteran

On Tuesday, several industry folk, including Sonu Sood, Badhaai Ho director Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-actor Gajraj Rao, came forward to lend a helping hand to the actor. "Many of her well-wishers, colleagues and filmmakers were kind enough to offer financial assistance. They have been informed that the family is taking care of everything and giving her the best possible treatment. We would like to acknowledge everyone who reached out to us," added the manager.



Gajraj Rao offered to help the veteran

Sikri, who became a household name after her Dadisa act in popular television show Balika Vadhu, bagged her third National Award last year for Badhaai Ho (2018). She was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's segment in the Netflix anthology, Ghost Stories.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news