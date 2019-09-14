Teacher arrested for misbehaving with two girl students, booked under POSCO act

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

On Saturday, the Tamil Nadu police arrested a botany teacher of a high school in Erode for allegedly misbehaving with two girl students. The teacher, identified as Bhavani Sakthivel (44) who teaches botany in a government-run higher secondary school, Bhavani, has been accused of sexually misbehaving with the plus-one students sometime back.

Following the incident, the two victims narrated the entire incident to their parents. The parents, in turn, lodged a police complaint. In the meanwhile, the teacher who was on the run was later arrested and booked under the POCSO Act.

In a similar incident, two persons were arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in their neighbourhood area in Amargadi village, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The two accused, identified as Iqrar and Bahid were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the IPC.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man was detained by the Andhra Pradesh police for allegedly raping and molesting a five-year-old girl when she was alone at her house in Anantapuram town of the district. The police booked the accused under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 (penetrative sexual assault) and 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

With inputs from PTI

