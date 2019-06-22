Telangana doctors protest against hike in retirement age of professors
The doctors are demanding for the recruitment of junior doctors and PG students for the post of assistant professor on Saturday
The junior doctors and PG students of Osmania, Gandhi and Kakatiya medical colleges are demanding for the recruitment of junior doctors and PG students for the post of assistant professor on Saturday and protesting against the hike in the retirement age of professors.
Dr Lohit Juda, President, Gandhi hospital, while speaking to ANI said, "We have been protesting for the last 6 days to enhance the recruitment procedure in the teaching hospitals and medical colleges."
Juda said, "Our main demand is to speed up the recruitment process for the post of assistant professor. There are around 1400 vacancies. And apart from that, the present assistant professor will become associate professor once the professors in the chairs get retired. But instead, they have hiked the retirement age of the professors from 58 to 65."
Juda also informed that the decision to hike the age was taken without consulting anyone. He emphasized on it and said, "If any decisions as such are to be taken then a committee must be organised in which junior doctors and PG students must be a part. Apart from this, they give us notifications about being a contract doctor. Everyone knows the condition of contract based doctors."
Juda spoke about the current scenario and said, "The government need not recruit fresh batch for the next 7 years once they increase the retirement age of the present professors. So is this what they want? And subsequently, we will not be posted for the next 7 years. For the last 10 years, we haven't had any chance and now for another 7 years they are not giving us any chance."
"If you want to achieve Arogya Telangana, then recruit assistant professors as soon as possible," he added.
Dr Vijayendhar, chairman for the Telangana Junior Doctors Association said, "What we demand is to recruit the PG students and Junior Doctors for the post of Assistant Professors and contract based posts must be completely removed."
Dr Jahengir, junior doctor, speaking to ANI said, "We are demanding for the recruitment of assistant professors on a regular basis. Secondly, we don't want any contact based jobs. We are also against age hike for the retirement of professors from 58 to 65 years. We have boycotted the elective services for the past five days and will continue the same if our demands are not fulfilled."
Top News Stories of the Day
- Mumbai: Thanks to Titwala man, MP Manoj Kotak raises local train delays in Lok Sabha
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Why can't cops clearly explain sequence, asks Payal Tadvi's husband
- Yemeni couple comes to India to save child with rare disorder; in trouble to go back home
- Chopped pieces of dead body wrapped in plastic bag found in Palghar
- See Photos: Shloka Mehta really knows how to pull off the no-makeup look!
- MMRDA to demolish Bandra East Skywalk passing over Western Express Highway on Saturday night
- Famous celebs who got married at the age of 40 and above
- Mumbai rains flashback: When Mumbaikars were all smiles during monsoons
- Mumbai: Mantralaya water makes employees sick, officials deny contamination
- Leopard cubs rescued from drowning in a well in Sangamner
- Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier
- See Photos: Army dogs, horses beat police troops at asanas on International Yoga Day
- Eight times when Nita Ambani showed how to slay the traditional look
- Mumbai crime: Bank officials foil ATM skimming gang's fraud bid
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Indian Forces include dogs and horses to celebrate International Yoga Day!