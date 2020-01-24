The Forgotten Army Web Series Review: A history chapter worth a watch

The Forgotten Army - Azaadi ke liye

Amazon Prime

U/A; Docudrama, History

Directed by: Kabir Khan



Rating: Cast: Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Rohit Chaudhary, Shruti SethRating:

If historical stories and struggle of the Indian Army to fight for the nation fascinate you, Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye is a good-watch this weekend. Released on January 24, 2020, only on Amazon Prime Video, it shares the story of unsung Indian soldiers, who fought their own battle to make this country free, back in 1942.

The series of flashback from 1942 to 1996, from British-Japan War to Burma battle, this one shares a close relationship between the two. Set in different generations, both the fights had completely different impacts on the world. The first episode shows how a man shares an important chapter of his life, which has been added in the history books, to his photo-journalist nephew, desiring to do something similar for his country.

Here's what happened back in 1942

Considered as one of the worst disasters of the British history, Battle of Singapore did mark a special place. The British had sent their men, led by many Indian soldiers under the captaincy of Surinder Singh Sodhi (Sunny Kaushal), to fight against Japan. During the war, unknowing about the happenings at the battlefield, Indians did lose many lives to strategic war tactics by Japan.

The Japanese army had no grudges against the Indian soldiers from the British Army as Gandhiji was fighting against Britishers, and they wanted was one strong force to fight back. Despite the strong British army taking over the battlefield against 30,000 Japanese men, they had to surrender. This left 50,000 soldiers in the hands of Japan. After the Japanese takeover, the Indian soldiers were left in a soup. While 35,000 agreed and joined the Indian National Army led from Singapore, many couldn't make their mind.

Watch the trailer of The Forgotten Army here:

What makes The Forgotten Army worth a revisit

After Subhash Chandra Bose's support in a foreign land, the Indian army got the courage and motivation to fight for the Indian National Army. The struggle of Indians living in Singapore shown aesthetically apt. The consecutive story of the Indian soldiers and their inner battle, along with an Indian family, who has a teen daughter Maya (Sharvari), leads the stories to a new angle.

Amidst the Indian National Army's fight for the freedom, women weren't left behind. Their inspiration and motivation do something for the country make Maya and other women fight for their rights. The women army, known as Queen of Jhansi regiment, shows how motivated they were to do something for their country.

The Forgotten Army, despite being a historical war drama, has it's own hilarious moments which will leave you in splits. One side, you'll be shedding tears looking at the war, and on the other, you'll be surely laughing at the comic timing. Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh shine bright in this forgotten war story. Impeccable storyline backed by these newbies, including Kabir Khan's maiden web project, this show will etch a special place at your heart. The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye opens up a new chapter in Indian history.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates