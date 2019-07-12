The humble bite

food

Life went on wonderfully before anyone discovered multi-grain bread or tuna. This is our homage to the humble chicken sandwich from yore, still available at some of the city's iconic haunts

Somewhere in the middle

It might be difficult to drag yourself out of the trance that the aroma wafting out of the bakery at Gaylord puts you in. But as a 64-year-old iconic eatery, they're just as popular for their food menu. The chicken sandwich, though made with soft breads, is slightly bland and lacks the punch of pepper. The addition of capsicum and carrot bits is a little bit of a faux pas. The portions are huge and while it's palatable on the whole, it's also not the best on this list. But if you savour it within the confines of the diner's charming ambience, it might be a little bit more enjoyable.

4/10

At Gaylord, Mayfair Building, Churchgate.

Time 9.30 am to 3.30 pm; 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm

Call 22044693



Rs 50

It's basic

At Belgaum Ghee Depot, a local haunt in Nana Chowk that's a popular halt for snacks, the chicken sandwich reminds you of your school tiffin. In this version, the sandwich is a basic mix of mashed (instead of shredded) chicken whipped into butter with a pinch of salt and pepper, all laid upon a slice of mayonnaise-laden bread. It has a distinct and palatable sweetness from the spread.

5/10

At Belgaum Ghee Depot, N Bharucha Marg, Grant Road West.

Time 10 am to 7 pm

Call 23820837



Rs 210

Winner winner, chicken dinner

Helmed by Mr and Mrs Dehmiri, an affable couple, Cafe Universal, is one of the few Parsi establishments where you can grab a drink. But their chicken sandwich is a heady three-decker treat that harks you to simpler times. Made without mayonnaise, just the way it should be, this one's a sinful treat meant for those who don't like their savoury dishes to have even a hint of sweetness. It melts in your mouth with bags of flavours, the tiny bits of lettuce adding a freshness to it.

8/10

At Cafe Universal, 299, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort.

Time 9.30 am to 11 pm

Call 22613985



Rs 80

In a little haven

Tucked in an idyllic lane on St Dominic Road, Cafe Andora, run by an East Indian family, is like a little treasure trove for goodies — be it their tasty potato chops or mini sausage rolls, there's much to tuck into. What strikes you significantly, is that the sides of the bread is retained. And while their chicken mayo sandwich is a winner for using ground whole pepper, the overuse of mayonnaise kills the buzz. However, the chicken meatloaf sandwich makes for a special treat firstly, because, well, its packed with luncheon meat! And secondly, because the discernible use of butter helps preserve the flavour of the meat. Their sandwiches come in ready-to-eat packaging, making it a great snack to have in the bag. Though we wish they had opted for a more eco-friendly option instead of plastic.

7/10

At Cafe Andora's, St Andrew College, Bandra West.

Time 9 am to 8.30 pm

Call 26433625



Rs 80

Back to school

Every visit to Hearsch Bakery brings with it about of nostalgia. The counters and the queues could trick you into believing that you were inside an Enid Blyton classic. Reminiscent of the variants you could purchase from school and college canteens, the chicken sandwich here is lathered in

mayonnaise. The bread is soft, given that it's a lauded bakery, but the lack of pepper renders it too sweet. Be that as it may, it's sure to go down well with most (if not all) because of its humble form.

6/10

At Hearsch Bakery, Hill Road, Bandra West.

Time 9 am to 10 pm

Call 26435361



Rs 80



Light up

Well, who can argue the loveliness of the offerings from American Express Bakery that so many of us have got packed neatly in brown paper bags for a solitary and indulgent treat. And while they are known for their quiche, pattice and desserts, their sandwiches — available in flavours like chicken and pineapple and a salami version — are pretty good. The chicken and cucumber sandwich is similar to those served in colonial-era clubs and brimming with a freshness from the cucumber. They are light but could have used some more shredded chicken, too.

7.5/10

At American Express Bakery, Hill Road, Bandra West.

Time 9 am to 8.30 pm

Call 26422857



Rs 80

Simply good

Do you remember the sandwiches your mom would make on muggy evenings with leftover chicken to brighten up your mood? The chicken sandwich at Stadium, an old corner building café, enveloped in a charming lull, is much like that. It's made with relatively smaller slices of bread pressed

within which is slightly roasted chicken pieces, butter and pepper.

6/10

At Stadium, MC Building, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate.

Time 8 am to 11 pm

Call 22046819

