The new airport look! Rakul Preet Singh gears up for her air journey

On Thursday, Rakul Preet Singh and actor brother Aman were spotted at Mumbai airport on way to New Delhi. They were keen to return to their hometown to be with parents, Kulwinder Singh and Rajender Kaur after the lockdown restrictions were eased.

The two took the necessary precautionary measures by wearing PPE suits, face shields, shoe covers, gloves and a mask to prevent the spread of the virus. Rakul described the journey as space 'mission flight' and wondered, "Who would've thought a few months ago that this is how we would have to travel by air and maintain physical distancing from co-passengers." The actress shared the video on social media as her Instagram stories and people can't stop encouraging such precautions before travelling in any public transport.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh, who is a fitness enthusiast, in an interview with mid-day, shared how unlock 0.1 was helpful for her to get back on the tracks. She said, "As soon as the lockdown was lifted, I went for an eight-kilometre run, which I will gradually increase to 10 kilometres. It is good to breathe in fresh air, and be out in the open when exercising. At the same time, we have to ensure we take the necessary safety precautions, wear masks and maintain physical distancing."

Rakul Preet Singh leaving for Delhi

The actress further added, "Given the current scenario, it is most important to have a healthy body. The biggest myth is that your body won't be able to bear the strain of exercise after over two months of sitting at home. Your body will tell you when you are tired and that's when you need to stop. It could differ for different people — some may reach their threshold after 20 minutes, others after an hour."

Rakul Preet Singh with brother Aman at the Mumbai airport/all pictures: Yogen Shah

Rakul Preet concluded, "If you are still scared to opt for strenuous exercises, begin by walking and follow it up by stretching. It's the best way to begin exercising again. There are exercise tutorials on the Internet, find one that suits you in the absence of a gym."

Well, looking at the current scenario, taking care of our health and fitness has become the first priority of many. And taking the necessary precautions and eating healthy will surely make you ditch this deadly virus.

