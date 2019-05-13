This actor has been cast as the villain in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi

bollywood

Sooryavanshi is the third film Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn-fronted "Singham" and Ranveer Singh's Simmba. Abhimanyu Singh will play the villain opposite Akshay Kumar in the film

While, a few days ago, the makers of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi announced about Neena Gupta's character in the film, today revealed the movie's antagonist. Actor Abhimanyu Singh will play the villain opposite actor Akshay Kumar in the Rohit Shetty actioner.

"Rohit sir liked my performance in 2017 Tamil film 'Theeran' and thought that I would fit the role of the baddie in 'Sooryavanshi'," Abhimanyu said in a statement.

Abhimanyu, who made his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Aks, described his role as "unpredictable and deadly".



"It's an interesting role. Akshay sir and I have known each other for a while now and it has been a great shoot from the first day... It was lovely shooting with Akshay sir and Rohit sir made me feel as if we have known each other for years," he added.

Reliance Entertainment is presenting the entertainer, which is backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Akshay's love interest in Sooryavanshi.

Akshay will play the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role performed by the "Kesari" star in "Simmba".

The film's team will reportedly head to Bangkok to shoot Akshay's introductory sequence soon. They will also shoot in Hyderabad and Goa. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, and will see Neena Gupta essay Akshay's mother.

