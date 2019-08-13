Trendy dresses to buy from Amazon and get the right party look!

bollywood-fashion

Look to Nora Fatehi for her fab style, and get trendy dresses from Amazon to turn heads at the next party you attend!

Nora Fatehi posed for the shutterbugs when clicked in Juhu, Mumbai/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Party-wear will always be in fashion! Recently, Nora Fatehi was snapped in Juhu, Mumbai, and she opted for a thigh-high slit dress for the outing. The actress looked pretty in this red ensemble, which she paired with sequinned stilettos. Now, you can dress just like B-town celebrities, and if you want to nail a fashionable look just like Nora, here's how you can shop for it on Amazon at affordable prices.

Women's Shift Knee-Long Dress:

This strappy crushed velvet dress will make you look super trendy at any party you are planning to attend next. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 1,091 only. Shop here.

Women's A-Line Dress:

Vero Moda Women's coral pleated shimmer dress is all you need to complete your wardrobe. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 1,499 only. Shop here.

Body-Con Mini Dress:

If you are looking to be a trendsetter in fashion then don't forget to wear this latest women's casual dress available at Vero Moda store online which ensures you'd never miss that admirable glance or compliment. Get your pick at the discounted price of Rs 1,599 only on Amazon. Shop here.

A-Line Maxi Dress:

Revamp your wardrobe this season as you wear this top from Vero Moda. It is extremely stylish and will upgrade your fashion quotient in an instant. Get this trendy outfit at the discounted price of Rs 1,159 only. Shop here.

