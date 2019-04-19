Varun Dhawan: Katrina called me and discussed why she would have to exit Street Dancer

bollywood

Happy to reunite with Shraddha Kapoor on Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan clarifies he has no hard feelings for Katrina Kaif

With his big-ticket project Kalank having hit screens, Varun Dhawan can now train his focus on Street Dancer 3D. The Remo D'Souza-directed venture was to initially feature Katrina Kaif as the female lead opposite Dhawan, thus marking their first on-screen collaboration. However, the actor bowed out of the film citing date issues, thus paving the way for Shraddha Kapoor.



One of Kaif's closest friends in the industry, Dhawan rues that they could not team up for the dance movie. "It would have been a wonderful opportunity, but things didn't work out due to the unavailability of dates. She was keen to do the film and even requested us to postpone it slightly. But logistically, that wouldn't have been possible since a lot of arrangements was already done," says the youngster, who has previously shared the stage with her on the Dream Team Tour in 2016.

While reports may have hinted that Kaif's exit was abrupt, Dhawan maintains that she was thoroughly professional about the situation. "She called me and discussed why she would have to exit the film. That shows her maturity and respectfulness, and it means a lot to me. I am sure we will work together in the future."

Touted as D'Souza's most ambitious movie to date, Street Dancer 3D kicked off with the leading man in Punjab in February. A month of intensive training in street dancing later, Dhawan and Kapoor headed to London for the next leg. As they gear up for the final schedule, Dhawan is only too happy to join forces again with Kapoor and D'Souza after their 2015 hit ABCD2. "It's amazing to have Shraddha in the film; it's a reunion for us. We're attempting something that hasn't been seen on screen before — the film may be in 4DX format."

