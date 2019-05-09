Vibhav Roy reveals his struggle with 'tight pants' for the series Fuh Se Fantasy

television

Vibhav Roy plays the part of Luke in Fuh Se Fantasy and spent a considerable amount of time wearing and removing his pants while shooting for the episode

Vibhav Roy recently shot for the VOOT original show Fuh Se Fantasy's episode 'Bas Ek Raat Ki Baat Hai', and he opened up about how he managed to squeeze into tight pants for playing the part of a gigolo. The actor plays the part of Luke in the show and spent a considerable amount of time wearing and removing his pants while shooting for the episode.

Taking a walk down memory lane, Vibhav said, "The toughest part for me while shooting for the 'Bas Ek Raat Ki Baat Hai' episode for Fuh Se Fantasy was fitting into the skin-tight pants and I struggled every time I had to wear it. Well, all I can say that a lot of hard work has gone into bringing alive Luke's character on screen. But I had a great time shooting for the show and I am looking forward to the episode."

Fuh se Fantasy is a series about the delight in modern relationships and daring to explore the deepest, quirkiest and most exciting desires. A charming showcase of couples exploring their fun fantasies, the show starring popular faces such as Karan Wahi, Plabita Borthakur, Naveen Kasturia, Anshuman Malhotra, Gaurav Pandey and Anupriya Goenka, is a 10-episode series of pure emotion, pleasure and adventure.

The makers of Fuh Se Fantasy have come out with a music video featuring Karan Wahi, Gaurav Pandey, Priya Banerjee and Anupriya. Through a virtual reality set, the actors go on a joyful ride and groove to the beats of their fantasies. About the music video, Anupriya said: "It was such an amazing time shooting for the music video for Fuh Se Fantasy. Just like the series, it is all about the quirk in love, relations with a twist of adventure and well, fun and glamour. This is the first time something different has been done for a web series and I am glad to share the screen space with such a talented bunch of celebrities."

The upcoming episode, 'Bas Ek Raat Ki Baat Hai' will be all about unceasing desire, yearning, and longing of a young boy who has always been taught that sex is a sin and should only be done for procreation. Rebellion takes over Luke, who breaks free from his family's trap to bring alive his fantasy of becoming a Gigolo for one night. Hop on to experience Luke's fantasy come alive kyuki, 'Bas Ek Raat Ki Baat Hai!'

