Video: Rajkummar Rao enacts iconic DDLJ scene with girlfriend Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who recently holidayed in London, shared a throwback video from their vacation. The video sees Patralekhaa doing the iconic climax scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/rajkummar_rao

Rajkummar Rao is a self-confessed fan of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and the actor, along with his girlfriend, Patralekhaa recreated one of the iconic scenes from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995).

On Friday, the Bareily Ki Barfi actor took to his Instagram account to share a video of the same with his ladylove. They are seen enacting the climax scene from the classic love-story, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where Shah Rukh Khan patiently waits for Kajol's father's nod (Amrish Puri) to take his daughter along, and then the iconic train scene.

While Kajol was seen in a traditional lehenga choli in the film, Patralekhaa gave this a twist and wore a casual white tee. In the video, she is seen running towards Rajkummar, who mimicks SRK and late actor Amrish Puri in the video. While mimicking SRK, Rao also recited famous dialogues from the movie. "Bade bade shehron mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain Senorita," said the Stree actor.

Along with the video, he wrote: "Things we do in London. Fun mode on. When we recreate one of our favourite scenes from one of our favourite films. 'DDLJ'. Patralekhaa as Simran, Raj as Raj and Raj as bauji [sic]"

A few months ago, Rajkummar got a chance to shake a leg with Shah Rukh at the Filmfare Awards 2019. He grooved with him on his famous song Chaiyya Chaiyya. After his performance with SRK, he took to Twitter to explain his excitement.

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in Mental Hai Kya with Kangana Ranaut, Rooh Afza with Janhvi Kapoor, Made In China with Mouni Roy.

