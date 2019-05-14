Watch: Elated Nita Ambani thanks Lord Krishna for Mumbai Indians IPL win

national

The team lifted the Indian Premier League 2019 trophy following a nail-biting final match against Chennai Superkings

Nita Ambani, owner of the IPL team, Mumbai Indians threw a lavish party at their residence, Antilia. Entire Mumbai Indians team with their families were present at the celebrations. The team lifted the Indian Premier League 2019 trophy following a nail-biting final match against Chennai Superkings.

Before celebrating their victory with Mumbai Indians team, Nita Ambani visited the temple inside her home to thank Lord Krishna for the win. The video of her visiting the temple was shared by the Instagram user Viral Bhayani.

In the video, Nita can be seen walking barefoot towards the temple inside her home holding the Trophy. She can be seen waling through a huge passage with glass walls.

As she enters the temple, Nita Ambani began chanting "Jai Shri Krishna" and greeting the priests, who took the trophy from her and keep it in front of the deity. Even the priests can be heard reciting prayers and thanking the lord.

After offering her prayers at the temple, Nita Ambani left for the Mumbai Indians party.

For the party, Nita appeared in beige kurta which had golden embroidery on it and paired it with golden palazzo pants. She was in true team spirits. The yesteryear actress appeared stunning as she completed her outfit with a royal blue dupatta that had golden work on it.

The party to celebrate the win of Mumbai Indians was hosted by Nita Ambani at her home, Antilia.

The Mumbai Indians team players and management arrive in grand fashion at Antilia amidst security. Hardik Pandya and Lasith Malinga with mentors Zaheer Khan and co-owners Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani were present at the party.

