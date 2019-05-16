Watch video: Here's how Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for Toofan

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar is already receiving rave reviews from his fans for the dedicated preparation that he has been undergoing. In the video, the actor is following a speedball technique as a part of the workout regime

An actor, director, writer, poet and a sports enthusiast, multifaceted artiste Farhan Akhtar has shared another prep video for his upcoming Toofan.

In the video, the actor is following a speedball technique as a part of the workout regime. Farhan Akhtar is already receiving rave reviews from his fans for the dedicated preparation that he has been undergoing. The actor is following this technique to improve his hand-eye coordination.

Ever since the news of his film Toofan broke, the actor is working out relentlessly to achieve the perfect posture and get into the mannerisms of a sportsperson. Farhan Akhtar who will be essaying the role of a professional boxer is perfectly acing the art by doing every thing possible.

Farhan, who has always raised the bar by working out rigorously for his films, be it Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and now Toofan, represents sportsmanship. The actor will also be seen as a special guest in the UEFA Champions League Football finale in Madrid.

After acing the personification of Olympian sprinter Milkha Singh, Farhan is all set to get into the shoes of a boxer in another sports-drama film titled, Toofan. Farhan is also gearing up for his upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink, where the actor will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra after their previous work, Dil Dhadakne Do, which too created a buzz then.

The Sky Is Pink also features Secret Superstar actress Zaira Wasim. The film is reportedly based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, played by Wasim, and traces the love story between her parents. After elaborate shooting schedules across London, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Mumbai, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra wrapped up the shoot of The Sky Is Pink early in March.

Aisha Chaudhary, whose life the film is based upon, became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency disorder at the age of 13. The Sky Is Pink will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his home banner Roy Kapur Films and will hit theatres in October 2019.

