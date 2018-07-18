Western Railway to rename Elphinstone station as Prabhadevi

According to a notification, the new name will come to effect from the midnight of July 18, i.e. July 19

Elphinstone Road Station. File Pic

In another case of changing the British era names, the Western Railway on Tuesday renamed Elphinstone Road Station to Prabhadevi on Mumbai's suburban section. According to a notification, the new name will come to effect from the midnight of July 18, i.e. July 19.

'Necessary changes are being made on station boards, indicators, PA system, etc for the benefit of passengers,' read the official statement. The station code for newly renamed Prabhadevi station will be PBHD.

The station, named after Lord Elphinstone, the Governor of Bombay from 1853 to 1860, is renamed after the local deity 'Prabhadevi'. This renaming was first proposed by Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote in 1991. Elphinstone is the station where as many as 23 people were killed and over 39 injured in a rush-hour stampede at the railway station's foot over bridge on September 29 last year.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever