When Sushant Singh Rajput's fan had asked him not to die soon and the actor's reply will leave you teary-eyed

It's been a month since Sushant Singh Rajput died. But his family and fans seem to have not come to terms with the actor not being alive anymore. The actor was found dead at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West) on June 14. While the police have confirmed that he has died by suicide, no 'note' was found from his residence. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media.

We all know that Sushant Singh Rajput loved to interact with his fans, and more often than not, the actor used to make sure to reply to their comments on social media. Recently, one of the fan page of the late actor shared a heartbreaking conversation between Sushant and one of his fan. In the conversation, the social media user is seen requesting Sushant to not give up and die soon.

In the Instagram post, a fan wrote "Sir, sir, sir, please don't die soon and keep doing the good stuff, keep motivating people like us. There are very few, extremely few people left like you. Please, please, please don't give up on anything (sic)".

And to this, Sushant had said, "Yes, I surely will. Thank you for your words of encouragement. P.S. Please don't die soon cracked me up. Haha, sure buddy (sic)".

Check out the conversation here:

As Tuesday (July 14) marked a month that Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, many celebs including former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjana Sanghi shared posts on social media in his memory.

Ekta shared a few throwback photographs clicked with the late actor on Instagram. "Rest In Peace sushi!! We will smile and make a wish when we see a shooting star and know it's u!! Love u forever!!" wrote the producer. Ekta had launched Sushant as an actor in the Balaji daily soap "Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil". He later became popular as Manav Deshmukh in another Balaji soap, "Pavitra Rishta", before foraying into Bollywood.

Rhea Chakraborty, through her Instagram post, shared that she will never come to terms with actor Sushant Singh Rajput not being around anymore, and said she is still struggling to face her emotions.

Ankita Lokhande, taking to her Instagram account, posted a picture of a diya. "Child of God," she captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram CHILD Of GOD ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) onJul 13, 2020 at 8:15pm PDT

While Rajput's death triggered an outpouring of grief from industry folk as well as fans, it also reignited a dialogue on the rampant nepotism and power play in Bollywood. Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news