Woman falls asleep on flight; wakes up in dark, locked aircraft

hatke

With no option left, she sat at the edge of the aircraft with her legs dangling out while sending out distress signals with her torch

Representational image

A woman named Tiffani Adams was on an Air Canada flight to Toronto when she fell asleep on the flight to Toronto and found herself trapped in the worst nightmare ever! The woman woke up several hours later to find her self on an empty and locked up aircraft at Toronto International Airport. She took to the social media platform, Facebook to share her horrifying experience which has now gone viral on social media.

"I wake up around midnight (few hours after flight landed) freezing cold still strapped in my seat in complete darkness (I’m talking pitch black) as someone with an anxiety disorder as is I can tell you how terrifying this was...I think I’m having a bad dream bc like seriously how is this happening!!?!" Tiffani wrote on Facebook.

Tiffani then stated that she started panicking after realising she could not charge her phone as the main power was turned off. "I can’t charge my phone to call for help I’m full on panicking [because] I want off this nightmare asap," she said. Luckily, she found a torch in the plane’s cockpit and eventually made her way to the aircraft’s main door. When she pulled opened the door, she was shocked to find herself around 50 ft above ground and knew that taking the plunge from the aircraft would mean death.

Leaving with no choice, she sat at the edge of the aircraft with her legs dangling out while sending out distress signals with her torch. Tiffani Adams then flagged an airport employee who was flummoxed to see her in the aircraft. "He [asked] how the heck they left me on the plane," she added in her facebook post. For which the woman replied, she had no clue and neither does anyone else. The woman was then escorted by the employee to the airport. A spokesperson confirms that the incident took place and Air Canada are currently looking into the matter.

