Woman shamed for 'gross' act on plane; social media finds it funny!

Pic/Instagram

A lot of people do bizarre things while they are on a flight. We've seen cases where people hung out their wet swimwear to dry and some had a meltdown because they didn't like the person they were sitting next to.

But someone just crossed all those thresholds with what she did.

An unnamed woman faced flak for taking her shoes off and sticking her potential smelly feet on the chair.

A user with the account name of 'passengershaming' posted a picture of this on Instagram.

The picture shows the woman being comfortable by putting her legs up in the air and resting them on the chair in front. Her feet are comfortably placed on the headrest.

However, a catch to the story is that the woman has placed a grey hat over her bare feet. It seems to suggest that she is hiding them from flight attendants or fellow passengers who might grill her for such behaviour.

The picture was captioned saying, “Personally I would never want to be a member of any group where you either have to wear a hat, or you can't wear a hat.” â George Carlin."

The picture has over 5000 likes.

Some people joked and commented on the picture saying, "As an English second language speaker, I've always had problems understanding what head over heels means. Now I get it," "At least she covered her feet with her hat? #brightside."

Some also found it gross and wrote, "The grossness just never stops. So many slobs,"

"Perhaps one day this person will discover the invention of socks."

