Seven-year-old boy dies of suffocation in a locked car in Visakhapatnam
The incident took place at Navy Quarters area on Monday when the son of a domestic servant of an officer accidentally locked himself in the vehicle
On May 21, 2019, a seven-year-old boy died of suffocation while being locked inside a car in Andhra Pradesh's coastal city of Visakhapatnam, the police said.
The incident took place at Navy Quarters area on Monday when the son of a domestic servant of an officer accidentally locked himself in the vehicle.
According to police, Vinod, the servant had taken his son Prem Kumar to the employer's house. When he was cleaning the car, the boy wanted to sit inside the vehicle and play with the dolls kept inside. However, Vinod refused and told him to return home.
Later, Vinod returned to the employer's house after some time and was told by the officer's wife that Prem Kumar was playing inside the car. When Vinod opened the car he found his son lying in a state of unconsciousness. The boy was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead on arrival.
In another incident that took place on February 2, 2019, a 21-year-old Nepali woman died reportedly due to suffocation during her stay in a windowless hut as part of a banned practice that considers women untouchable during menstruation, according to a media report.
The incident happened in Nepal's remote Doti district on January 31 when Parwati Bogati was sleeping alone in a secluded hut due to menstruation and had lit a fire to keep the hut warm.
When Bogati did not wake up till late next morning, her mother-in-law Laxmi Bogati went to the hut to check her but found that she had passed away, the Kathmandu Post reported.
"She (Parwati) was excited about the next day as her menstruation would end. The poor child closed her eyes forever," said Laxmi.
She said that Parwati went to the secluded hut in a nearby abandoned house as the regular menstrual hut she used to go was crowded that day as three more women from the village having their menstrual period were already there to spend the night. Read the full story here.
