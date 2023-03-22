Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC gets set to tackle potholes early this year
Mumbai: All wards have Covid-19 cases; only one critical
Mumbai: City gardens to get toilets, drinking water, assures CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai Crime: Customs clearing agents held for doing drug cartel’s bidding
Mumbai: Police suspect plan to frame Amruta Fadnavis hatched since 2021
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Power Electric Vehicles Turning Imagination Into Reality By Introducing Unprecedented Features In Bikes

Power Electric Vehicles: Turning Imagination Into Reality By Introducing Unprecedented Features In Bikes

Updated on: 22 March,2023 03:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Imagine you're riding freely on your bike with your partner on your backseat and suddenly the brakes of your bike fail, What a pity it would be to you, your partner, and two romantic moods!

Power Electric Vehicles: Turning Imagination Into Reality By Introducing Unprecedented Features In Bikes


Now what if you had a bike that told itself about its problems beforehand and could make an emergency call in the event of an accident with a mileage as high as 200 km? sounds interesting! isn't it? 


Well, the latter kind of imagination can indeed be turned into reality. How? Here, let's get introduced to the renowned electric bike manufacturing company Power Electric Vehicles, which has turned imagination into reality. 



Power Electric Vehicles is a new brand in the market, but they are already standing at the top of the charts in their category.


P-Sport Bikes are highly appreciated by their customers. Power electric vehicles are the top-four technology electric vehicles in India. The reason is the utilitarian traits of these electric bikes, unlike the other electric bikes available in the market. Speaking of the features of the P-Sport bikes, the list has no end.

The first and foremost feature is that the P-sport bikes come with a well-equipped 72 volt 40 ah lithium ion battery, while the P-sport+ bikes come with a 72 volt 60 ah high energy density lithium ion battery. 

Power Electric Vehicles, such as P-Sport bikes, have a power of 4.8 kWh and are capable of reaching a maximum speed of 85 km/h. Its acceleration accelerates from 0 to 85 km/h in 7 seconds with a top speed of 85 km/h, providing safe driving conditions for the rider and the most efficiency for the optimal range. With only 4-5 hours of charging, it goes 200 – 210km, the best range in India as compared to contemporary EV startups.

P-Sport bikes have more features, like 3 driving modes: ECO (Economy Piloting Mode), STANDARD (Perfect for Every Day), and TURBO (More Power, More Speed). 

These bikes are provided with a highly coded app that has features like self-diagnosis technology that predicts and alerts the owner/rider to any problems with the bike, user-friendly integration with the personalised mobile application to track battery range and battery health at all times, a GPS system to locate the bike, an anti-theft locking system, etc., all in one highly coded app. The application can also control the bike with commands like "Emergency Call on Accidents," "Ignition On/Off," "Bike Fall Alert," "Geofencing," "Anti-Theft," "Real Time Bike Location," "Fuel Saved," and other features, etc. 

So why are you waiting? Go and buy the bike of your dreams and enjoy the ride without any hindrance. 

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK