In Pic: Parul Gulati

Parul Gulati, the lady who dons multiple hats, recently revealed that she is not only an actress, content creator, and businesswoman but also a big-time foodie. The actress considers herself "married" to Chole Bhature because of how much she loves the dish. In an exclusive chat on 'Mid-Day.com's' 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', Parul revealed her comfort food, favourite street food in Mumbai, and much more fun stuff.

It is Samosa Pav over other things for Parul Gulati

When asked if she is a Vada Pav or Chai-Pakora person, she revealed that she is more inclined towards Samosa Pav—and why not? It is one of the tastiest things you can find on the streets of Mumbai. Later in the conversation, as we were enjoying a fun chat and having a good laugh, a big revelation came out.

Who is Parul Gulati married to?

Did you know that Parul Gulati is married? Well, well, we were unaware of such big news too! But here's the twist—she isn’t married to a human but to a dish! Parul shared, "I call Chole Bhature your jijaji because I am married to it. That’s how much I love Chole Bhature, and there is nothing better than that."

When we asked her where we could meet the best "jijaji"—as she fondly refers to Chole Bhature—she revealed that Nagpal and Haldiram are the safest bets. Apart from them, she added that one can always trust the ratings on food delivery apps and experiment with some of the outlets.

Parul Gulati’s favourite chaat centre

The foodie in Parul couldn’t stop there, and she later told us about her favourite chaat corner. She revealed that there's a Jackky Chaat Center on Gulmohar Road, Juhu, which, according to her, serves the best pani puri, dahi puri, and bhel she has ever had.

What a cheat day in Parul Gulati’s life looks like?

After all this chit-chat, we couldn’t help but wonder—what does a cheat day in Parul Gulati's life look like? Get ready because there's a lot of food coming your way! A cheat day in Parul’s life starts with an omelette. For lunch, she goes for Daal Baati, followed by stuffed garlic bread. And as if that isn't enough, Parul then orders some momos and tops it all off with lots of cold drinks and ice cream.

To note, Parul Gulati, who was most recently seen in the web series 'Blue Tick', is also the "Malikin" (as she likes to be addressed) of a brand called Nish Hair.