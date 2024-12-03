The sculptural silhouette embodies Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan’s magnetic presence, blending Gaurav Gupta’s signature avant-garde craftsmanship with her charisma

Nicola Coughlan in Gaurav Gupta Couture

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan marked her debut at the British Fashion Awards in London. The iconic event celebrated the leaders of change in the fashion community. Nicola, who made waves with the regency era drama Bridgerton, presented the award for British Womenswear Designer Of The Year by wearing a Gaurav Gupta Couture.

Nicola Coughlan stuns in a custom outfit by Gaurav Gupta

Nicola wore a black velvet core column gown with a comet blue taffeta shell. The sculptural silhouette embodies Nicola’s magnetic presence, blending Gaurav Gupta’s signature avant-garde craftsmanship with her charisma. The version of the gown first made its debut at Gaurav Gupta’s Aarohanam collection at Paris Couture Week, SS’24, earlier in January this year.

Couturier, Gaurav Gupta, said, “Nicola is a disruptive force of nature, who brings our vision to life. It has been an honor to collaborate with her on this truly special night that celebrates fashion. Her look is metaphoric for her ability to create waves and real impact in this industry. The look celebrates her strength and reinforces her ideology of self-expression.”

Nicola Coughlan responds to body-shamers

Earlier, Nicola Coughlan expressed her frustration over the body-shaming remarks that surfaced following her explicit scenes in the third season of Bridgerton. pointed out that she is actually "a few sizes below the average size of a woman in the UK" and emphasized her discomfort with the focus on her looks. Coughlan candidly remarked, "Don't call me brave. I have a cracking pair of b--bs. There's nothing brave about that; that's actually just me showing them off," she said.

Unlike previous seasons of Bridgerton, which followed the chronological order of Julia Quinn's novels, season three placed Nicola as Penelope at the forefront with Colin played by Luke Newton, captivating audiences with their compelling narrative.

Based on Quinn's Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the third season explored the intricacies of friendship, love, and the choices that shape our destinies. The stellar cast, including Jonathan Bailey as Lord Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, and Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, among others, brings Quinn's beloved characters to life, infusing each scene with depth and emotion.