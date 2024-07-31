Breaking News
Designer Tarun Tahiliani apologises for the chaos at his India Couture Week fashion show

Updated on: 31 July,2024 08:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

About 300 people, including eminent personalities from the fashion industry, waited outside and were barred from attending the show since there were no seats left to accommodate

Tarun Tahiliani Pic/Instagram

Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani who is facing flak for his outfits for Indian athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics, was set to present his 'Otherworldly' collection on the seventh day of India Couture Week 2024, held at The Ashok, Delhi. He faced a major hurdle after chaos ensued at the venue following mismanagement. As per reports, the show had limited seating, less than the guests that were invited. 


About 300 people, including eminent personalities from the fashion industry, waited outside and were barred from attending the show since there were no seats left to accommodate. 



Following the same, Tarun came forward and decided to repeat the show for those who missed it. It was the first time in fashion history that a show was done twice. He said, "I apologise for what I hear a lot of you went through. These things are never planned, we never know, we try to be very careful. But anyway, the good news is everyone has a front row and we are repeating the show.”


Tarun’s 'Otherworldly' collection captivated the audience with its homage to India's rich heritage of craftsmanship. It combined traditional techniques with contemporary innovation. 

"Imagine being enveloped in a cocoon--feeling safe, cared for, and in complete harmony with your body and transcending into a new phase of self-confidence and awareness. To me, that is the world I aspire to create through our couture. 'Otherworldly' is a journey into a realm where comfort and ethereal beauty coexist seamlessly," Tahiliani explained.

The collection featured a variety of silhouettes designed to offer both elegance and ease, including flowing lehengas, intricately draped sarees, and structured bodices.

Traditional crafts like Kashidakar, Mukaish, and Chikankari were reimagined with a contemporary touch, incorporating Swarovski crystals, aari embroidery, and zardozi.

Unique design elements such as monochromatic Pichwai, carpets, and blooms enhanced the collection's innovative approach, presenting a modern yet timeless sense of style.

Menswear pieces, including embroidered sherwanis, modern bandhgalas, and crisp kurtas, stood out with their sharp, tailored silhouettes and sophisticated color palettes dominated by black.

India Couture Week 2024, which commenced on July 24, continues to be a celebration of fashion excellence. The event will conclude on July 31 with Falguni Shane Peacock's grand finale presentation, capping off a week of remarkable fashion showcases.

(With inputs from ANI)

