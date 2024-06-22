Wondering how influencers pack for 25-day trips with impromptu escapades? Here's your answer

The Rebel Kid aka Apoorva Mukhija

Listen to this article Exclusive! The Rebel Kid aka Apoorva Mukhija's guide to impromptu vacation essentials x 00:00

The Rebel Kid aka Apoorva Mukhija, is a face you're more than familiar with on Instagram. This content creator is known for her bubbly personality and her 'saddie trying to be a baddie' series. As someone who believes "downfall mein bhi masti nahi rukni chahiye," we just had to know how Apoorva manages to travel the world, create content, and, most importantly, pack for her impromptu escapes. And lucky for us, she answered and gave us her gospel.

Instagram Influencer Apoorva Mukhija shares her vacation guide

The creator shared her packing strategies for her 25-day multi-country trip. She travelled through a variety of climates, starting in chilly Turkey, moving to a surprisingly hot Paris, then experiencing the cold in Switzerland, and finally enjoying the bikini weather in Greece. This meant she had to pack extensively to cover all possible weather conditions, without being able to reuse many pieces of clothing.

Recalling her trip, Apoorva said, "We were changing so many weathers, like we started from Turkey, which was kind of chilly, then went to Paris, which was extremely hot, and we didn't really expect it to be hot. Then we went to Switzerland, which was extremely cold, and then we came back to Greece, so, bikini weather. I had to pack quite a lot; I couldn't really reuse any of the pieces."

When asked about the number of countries she has visited, Apoorva proudly mentioned that she counted 18 countries on this trip. She had a goal to visit 22 countries by the time she turned 22, but she emphasized that it’s the experiences that matter more than the numbers. "I really wanted to do 22 by the time that I'm 22. But I think it's not about the number, it's about the experiences," she said.

Packing for such varied trips, especially with her tendency for impromptu plans, requires a lot of forethought. For Apoorva, the most important aspect is her outfits. "More than the hotel or the itinerary, what matters the most is my outfit. I feel horrible if my outfit is not matching the background and it's not the aesthetic that I imagined it to be," she shared. To achieve this, she spends hours on Pinterest researching what to wear in different locations, considering the weather and the backdrop. "I spend hours on Pinterest. It's not something that people should be doing, but I do."

Despite not planning her trips in detail, she meticulously plans her outfits. For a 10-day trip, she carries one outfit for the night, one for the day, and five backup options in case something goes wrong. "I carry one night option, one day option, and then I carry like five days. Seven backup options for like a 10-day trip if something goes wrong," she explained.

Apoorva also supports small businesses in India and shops from them frequently. However, she has a particular fondness for brands like House of CB. "I do shop quite a lot from small businesses. But there are just some brands like House of CB and Oh Polly. I just absolutely love them," she said.

When it comes to packing, Apoorva prefers to pack light but struggles with it. "I prefer light, I do... but I don't know how to do light," she admitted. For instance, she recently went to Thailand for a day and a half for a brand shoot, managing to carry just one cabin luggage. "I just carried like one cabin luggage and I was so proud of myself. One and a half-day trip. I'm so extremely proud of myself, and I came back with a suitcase that... It's like, more than my height," she revealed.