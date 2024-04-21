Breaking News
BTS V is a bonafide Swiftie shares Taylor Swifts Fortnight ft Post Malone on his Instagram story
BTS: V is a bonafide Swiftie, shares Taylor Swift’s ‘Fortnight’ ft. Post Malone on his Instagram story

Updated on: 21 April,2024 08:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The South Korean boy band BTS met Taylor Swift for the first time at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

BTS' V Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Taylor Swift released her latest song 'Fortnight' featuring Post Malone, straight from her freshly released album, 'The Tortured Poets Department.' The song, a poignant tale of love and liberation, marks the inaugural single from the much-anticipated album, which Swift unleashed upon eager fans early Friday. 


For those unversed, the South Korean boy band BTS met Taylor Swift at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Swift commemorated the moment in an Instagram post with the caption, "So great meeting you!! You’re killing it!!"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)


The septet comprising V, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, and J-hope, are bonafide fans of the country singer. 

On Sunday, V aka Kim Taehyung took to his Instagram stories and shared that he is listening to 'Fortnight'. 

'The Tortured Poets Department' album, Swift's eleventh studio endeavour, features a total of 16 tracks.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Swift claimed the title of Spotify's most-streamed artist in a single day, while 'The Tortured Poets Department' became the platform's most-streamed album in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the boy band is currently busy with its mandatory military service. In 2023, V made his solo debut with the songs 'Slow Dancing', 'Love Me Again', and 'Rainy Days'. The same year in November, it was announced that V had enlisted for his mandatory military service. In February this year, he was assigned to the ‘Ssangyong Unit’ of the 2nd Corps. He was reported to be serving under the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps. 

For those unversed, the decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not. 

Big Hit had said in a statement, "We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist."

V's discharge date is set for June 10, 2025.  

(With inputs from Agencies)

Kim Taehyung BTS Korean Entertainment South Korean boy band taylor swift
