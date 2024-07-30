From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter to Shah Rukh Khan's son, take a look at the real estate properties owned by these celebrity kids

Bollywood celebrities are known to swim in luxury when it comes to their lifestyle choices. The fruit of their work is also borne by their family members. Many star kids are already owners of luxurious properties. Here we take a look at some of them:

Raha Kapoor:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha is all of year-and-a-half old. The Bollywood stars are currently building a bungalow in Mumbai. Reportedly, Ranbir has given the Rs 250 crore bungalow to his daughter as gift making Raha the youngest owner of one of the most expensive Mumbai homes.

Aryan Khan:

The firstborn of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan will soon be setting foot in the showbiz as a director. Even as he works on his directorial debut, the 25-year-old turned entrepreneur with a clothing and alcohol brand. Recently, he shelled out a whopping amount of Rs 37 crore to purchase two floors in the same South Delhi building where his parents Shah Rukh and Gauri used to stay As per the Economic Times, Aryan purchased the property located in Delhi’s Panchsheel Park where SRK owned the ground floor and basement. He paid Rs 2.64 crore as stamp duty. Designed by Gauri, who is an interior maverick, Aryan is the proud owner of the abode where his parents resided way before moving base to Mumbai in Mannat.

AbRam Khan:

SRK's youngest kid AbRam is all of 11 and has a tree house to himself. Received as a gift, the tree house made entirely of wood with a red roof. Huge blocks of tree trunks make for stairs in the house. The ‘house’ had been designed by none other than four-time National Award-winning art director Sabu Cyril.

Adira Chopra:

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's daughter is one of the most low-key star kids. She has never been photographed by the paparazzi. Adira’s parents gifted her two bungalows in Andheri near the Yash Raj office. Still in school, and Adira already owns real estate.

