In 2016, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, who quickly became a favourite of the paparazzi. With Taimur's birth, something that made headlines was the doctor Kareena and Saif chose for the delivery of their first child. Gynaecologist Dr Rustom Soonawala, a favourite of several Bollywood families, delivered Taimur, and the interesting fact was that he had also brought Kareena into the world. Now, a heartbreaking piece of news has come that Dr Rustom Soonawala passed away at the age of 95 on Sunday, January 5.

More about Dr Rustom Soonawala

Dr. Rustom passed away due to a prolonged illness. The Padma Shri awardee invented the polyethene IUD in the 1960s, a device used for birth control. Dr. Rustom had been a family gynaecologist for the Kapoors. He delivered Karisma Kapoor in 1974. He also delivered Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s son, Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, into the world in 1982.

The fact that Taimur was not the last child to have the same doctor as his parent is even more amusing. Even Ranbir and his daughter Raha also shared the same doctor. Ranbir Kapoor welcomed his first child, a baby girl, Raha, in 2022. The little princess of the Kapoor Khandan was delivered by Dr Rustom. Meanwhile, Kareena's younger son does not share the same doctor, as he was brought into this world by Dr Rustom’s son, Dr Feroze Soonawala, who is also a renowned gynaecologist.

About Kareena-Saif & Ranbir-Alia

Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012. The two worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. On October 16, 2012, they solemnized their relationship. In 2016, the two became parents to their son, Taimur, and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022 after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022. The little one recently stole hearts at the family’s annual Christmas lunch, where she gave flying kisses to the paparazzi stationed outside for a photo call.